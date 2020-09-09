Broker News

September 9, 2020

CGF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After reviewing capital concerns, Macquarie concludes that Challenger is in a materially stronger capital position, compared with peers during the GFC, amid the now tighter regulatory oversight.

The broker continues to like the long-term growth theme as the population ages and does not believe global trends are representative of the Australian market conditions. Outperform rating and $4.50 target retained.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $4.50.The current Price is $4.04. Difference: $0.46 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CGF meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

GNC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

DHG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BPT – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

RMS – Morgans rates the stock as Add