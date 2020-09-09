AM Report: US Sharemarkets Tumbled On Tuesday

Technology shares extended their slide. Tesla shares lost 21.1% after being snubbed for inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Apple shares fell 6.7%, despite announcing an event on September 15 where it is expected to reveal new products.

Shares of chipmaker’s Nvidia (-5.6%) and Micron Technology (-3.1%) fell after US President Trump vowed to end America’s reliance on China. JPMorgan shares fell 3.5% on reports it was probing employees for allegedly misusing COVID-19 relief funds. Boeing shares fell 5.8% after the company found flaws in the manufacturing of its 787 Dreamliner planes. The Dow Jones index fell by 632 points or 2.3%. The S&P500 index lost 2.8% and the Nasdaq index dropped 465 points or 4.1%.