LICs

September 8, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Antipodes & Monash Investors Address Discounts

Bell Potter analyst William Gormly updates developments in the LIC market where in a new development for the Australian market, the Board of Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited (APL) has committed to undertake a significant and innovative discount control mechanism by proposing a conditional tender offer (CTO) program.

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with

William Gormly is an ETF/LIC Specialist at Bell Potter Securities. Will provides comprehensive coverage of the ETF and LIC sectors, producing a range of highly regarded reports covering investment fundamentals, asset class structure and cost, and the role of managed investments in portfolios.

