SKC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Operating earnings in FY20 were ahead of Credit Suisse estimates. The fourth quarter was supported by strong domestic gaming in Auckland and Hamilton.

The company intends to resume dividends with a final in FY21. Adelaide has reopened and is trading ahead of management’s expectations. There is also strong momentum in online registrations.

Credit Suisse upgrades estimates for FY21-23 and raises the target to $3.00 from $2.85. Outperform retained.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $3.00. Current Price is $2.48. Difference: $0.52 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SKC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).