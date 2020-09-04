SHL – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

On calculating the contribution of coronavirus testing to the company’s financial performance, UBS makes material upgrades over the short term.

Well aware that rates may fall and reimbursement rates may decline, the broker believes Sonic Healthcare will still be a beneficiary of above-normal free cash flow for 1-2 years.

This could be used to fund growth opportunities not previously accessible. UBS upgrades to Neutral from Sell and raises the target to $32.10 from $29.80.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $32.10. Current Price is $33.00. Difference: ($0.90) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the UBS target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).