Property / Shares / Video

September 1, 2020

Where To Now For The Residential Property Market ?

By Tim McGowen | More Articles by Tim McGowen

 

The Agency Group (ASX:AU1) is one of Australia’s fastest-growing integrated real estate service companies, with approximately 280 real estate agents. The company recently released their Preliminary Final Report for the full year ended 30 June 2020.

Highlights include:

• FY20 EBITDA2 of $2.66 million

• Pre-adoption of AASB 16 leasing standard, FY20 EBITDA of $711,714 – a $4.9 million turnaround from FY19 EBITDA loss of $4.25 million

• FY20 positive cashflow from operations of $334,704, compared to FY19 negative cashflow of $6.4 million

• Annual Group Revenue up 48% y-o-y to $41.86 million

• Cash receipts of $42.53 million, up 42% y-o-y from $30 million

• Continued growth across all key operating metrics (Gross Commission Income, Properties under Management, properties sold, listings, recruitment, home loan approvals)

• Strong sales pipeline – results flowing through to 1Q FY21

• Cash at end of financial year of $2.72 million (FY19: $2.6 million)

• COVID-19 highlights effectiveness of established remote ready cloud-based platform and model to the industry, which will drive recruiting efforts over following quarters

• Estimated market asset value of rent roll and loan book in excess of $27.0 million

• Actively pursuing strategic partnerships/JV opportunities to drive agent recruitment and sales revenue in the coming reporting periods

Tim McGowen

About Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen is the co-founder of informedinvestor.com.au. He was previously the founder of Fortitude Capital the Hedge fund of the Year in 2008 & 2009. More recently he was a global Portfolio Manager for PM Capital.

View more articles by Tim McGowen →

More Related Articles

Three Reasons Why The Coronavirus Crisis Might Fix Australia’s Housing Affordability Crisis

Scentre Group Follows Peers In Slashing Mall Portfolio Value

Housing Loans Post Historic Collapse In May

GPT Joins Vicinity In Devaluing Malls Portfolio

House Prices Hold Up With Worst Case Scenario Now “Unlikely”

Building Approvals Surprise As Job Ads Crater