Presenter – Daniel Kenny – CEO – OncoSil Medical is a medical device company seeking to advance radiation for cancer patients. OncoSil Medical’s lead product, OncoSilTM is a targeted radioactive isotope (Phosphorus-32), implanted directly into a patient’s pancreatic tumours via an endoscopic ultrasound. Treatment with the OncoSilTM is intended to deliver more concentrated and localised beta radiation compared to external beam radiation.