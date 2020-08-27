Biotech Expert And Health Care Fund Manager To Open This Weeks Hidden Gems Webinar

Platinum International Healthcare Fund Manager Dr. Bianca Ogden will deliver a keynote presentation on ‘Innovation in Health Care’ at this week’s ShareCafe Hidden Gems webinar.

Dr. Ogden has managed the Platinum International Health Care Fund delivering a 16.9% return per annum over the last 10 years. Ogden, who obtained a PhD in virology, and previously worked as a scientist for Johnson & Johnson and Novartis, has been quoted as saying the coronavirus pandemic has changed forever how the world’s healthcare systems and biotechnology companies will operate moving forward.

Dr. Bianca Ogden, MBio (Tübingen), PhD (University College London)

Molecular biology was Bianca’s first love before she discovered the joys and challenges of investing. After spending some time at Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis researching new HIV drugs (one of which has been approved and is in use today), Bianca went on to complete a PhD at UCL, investigating Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus. She then migrated to Australia and joined Johnson & Johnson as a molecular biologist, researching new drug targets in oncology.

Bianca embarked on a career change in 2003 and joined Platinum as an investment analyst. Her rich knowledge base in molecular biology and first-hand insights into the pharmaceutical and biotech industry give her a unique ability to delve deeply into the fundamentals of healthcare companies and identify those with a solid foundation in scientific research.

Bianca has been the portfolio manager of the Platinum International Health Care Fund since 2007 and leads the healthcare sector team.

There is no mistaking Bianca’s German-ness from her strong work ethic and meticulous attention to detail.