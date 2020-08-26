AM Report: US sharemarkets Were Mixed On Tuesday

The S&P500 and Nasdaq indexes hit fresh all-time highs. US and China officials reaffirmed their commitment to the ‘Phase One’ trade deal. Moderna said it’s near a deal to supply 80 million vaccine doses to the EU. Shares of Facebook (+3.5%) hit record highs after unveiling a series of tools designed to expand shopping on its platform.

But Apple shares retreated 0.8% ahead of its 4-to-1 stock split. Shares of electronics retailer Best Buy fell 4% after warning of a slowdown in sales in the third quarter. The Dow Jones index fell by 60 points or 0.2%. But the S&P500 index lifted 0.4% and the Nasdaq index gained 86 points or 0.8% -both record closes.