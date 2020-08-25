Seven Reasons Why The Trend In Shares Will Likely Remain Up, Albeit With Bumps Along The Way

A common concern remains that the rebound is irrational. How can shares be so strong when June quarter GDP collapsed – by an average of -10% in developed countries and an estimated -7% in Australia – and coronavirus continues to reap havoc?

But as the investor Sir John Templeton once said: “bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on scepticism, mature on optimism and die of euphoria” and we have certainly seen the run up since March occur against the backdrop of a lot of pessimism. The plunge in shares into March led the coronavirus hit on the way down and surprised many at the severity of the fall and now it’s led on the way up despite lots of worries. It’s also worth noting that shares have spent much of the period since early June rangebound (and apart from the US share market, many still are) and this has helped correct the excessive speed of the run up into June that left shares technically overbought & due for a consolidation or correction.

More fundamentally though, the positives for shares continue to outweigh the negatives. Let’s start with the negatives.

The negatives

Several negatives continue to hang over shares and are often cited as the main reason to expect sharp falls ahead.