US sharemarkets lifted on Monday in response to news on advances in the war against the coronavirus. But dampening sentiment was the stalled talks by US Congress on a fresh aid package for the jobless. Shares in Apple rose 1.2% to record highs ahead of a stock split. The Dow Jones index rose by 378 points or 1.4%. The S&P500 index lifted 1.0% to record highs. And the Nasdaq index gained 68 points or 0.6% to a record closing high.