August 18, 2020

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: FGX Guidance On FY21 Interim Dividend

Future Generation Australia (FGX) has announced the intention to provide a fully franked FY21 interim dividend of 2.6cps, representing an 8.3% increase on PCP.

