Prescient Therapeutics – ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

Presenter – Steven Yatomi-Clarke – CEO & MD – Prescient is focused on developing novel, personalised therapies against a range of cancers. Prescient’s universal CAR-T and targeted therapies are both personalised medicine approaches that seek to improve patient outcomes and provide new tools for clinicians in combating cancer. Prescient has a broad pipeline of personalised cancer treatments, comprising CAR-T and targeted therapies, and spanning a range of different cancers. Prescient has licensed technologies from and collaborates with, world-leading cancer cancers in the US and Australia.