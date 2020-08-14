Next Week At A Glance

Here we go.

Next week brings the first of two weeks of an absolute earnings result avalanche for the local market. We’ve reached the stage at which there are too many reporters from which to choose highlights, so please refer to the FNArena Calendar (link above) and follow result progress with the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

(https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

We’ll also see the first trickle of stocks going ex-dividend before this, too, becomes a deluge, mostly in September.

Economically next week the minutes of the August RBA meeting are out and the ABS will provide preliminary numbers for July retail sales.

Japan will report June quarter GDP.

The US will see housing market sentiment and starts and existing home sales, along with the Empire State and Philly Fed indices. The minutes of the last Fed meeting are also due.

Friday sees flash estimates for August manufacturing PMIs for Australia, Japan, the eurozone, UK and US.

Strap in – it’s sure to be a fun ride.