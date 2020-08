Presenter – Chris Richardson – CEO – Linius is a global software-as-a-service company headquartered in Australia, with operations in London, New York and Europe. Linius has invented and patented the Video Virtualization EngineTM (VVE), which indexes, analyzes and tags each frame in a conventional video file and transforms it into a fully searchable Virtualized Video. Linius’ technology exposes the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data.