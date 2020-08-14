Shares / Video

August 14, 2020

Jayex Healthcare – ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar Presentation

By Company News | More Articles by Company News

 

Presenter – Michael Boyd – Chairman – Jayex are Leaders in Healthcare Self-Service Solutions, Patient Flow and Digital Signage. Jayex is a pioneer in patient flow technology with an extensive and continuous R&D program. The company’s ITK accredited software platform “Enlighten E4″​ is quietly heralding the self-service revolution in Healthcare – reducing labour intensive and paper based processes to deliver dramatic cost savings, accuracy and efficiency. Jayex has over 6,500 live systems in surgeries, clinics and hospitals.

