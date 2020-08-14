Broker News

August 14, 2020

FLT – Citi rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Flight Centre anticipates a FY20 pre-tax loss in a range of -$475-525m. Citi downgrades to Neutral from Buy with a $13.50 target, given the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of global and domestic travel and the lack of catalysts outside of a successful vaccine.

Liquidity has improved and the monthly cash burn has reduced, although revenue is at just 7% of historical levels. Still, this likely rules out a second equity raising until early 2021, in the broker’s view.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $13.50.Current Price is $12.28. Difference: $1.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FLT meets the Citi target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QBE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

GMG – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MFG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CPU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WHC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SCP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral