Investors mulled the stalemate in Washington stimulus negotiations and digested the better-than-expected jobs data. Shares of Cisco Systems dropped 11.2% on the back of disappointing earnings guidance to lead the Dow Jones and S&P500 indexes lower. But shares of Apple (+1.8%), Netflix (+1.2%) and Facebook (+0.5%) all rose, supporting the tech heavy Nasdaq index. The Dow Jones index fell by 80 points or 0.3%. The S&P500 index lost 0.2%. But the Nasdaq index rose by 30 points or 0.3%.