Investors were encouraged by data showing higher consumer prices, suggestive of a firmer economy. Shares in Tesla jumped 13.1% as it announced a five-for-one stock split. Investors are awaiting a deal being agreed by US Congress on a job support package. The Dow Jones index gained 290 points or 1.1%; the S&P500 index rose 1.4% to just short of a record closing high, and the Nasdaq index rose by 229 points or 2.1%.