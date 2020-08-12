Broker News

August 12, 2020

ANN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

UBS forecasts FY20 revenue of US$1,572, up 5% versus last year. The broker highlights the growth in the second half is driven by the healthcare division.

Ansell is likely to experience growth in both divisions over the short to medium term driven by demand for healthcare coupled with a rebound in manufacturing, expects UBS. The broker has upgraded its FY21 earnings forecast by 4%.

UBS maintains its Neutral rating with the target price increasing to $38.75 from $36.75.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $38.75.Current Price is $39.51. Difference: ($0.76) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANN meets the UBS target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

