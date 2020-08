Shares in Microsoft rose 5.6% after saying it would push ahead with talks to buy the US operations of Chinese-owned TikTok. Shares in ADT surged 56.6% on news that Alphabet’s Google was buying a nearly 7% stake in the home security firm for $450 million. The Dow Jones index finished higher by 236 points or 0.9%. The S&P500 index rose by 0.7%. And the Nasdaq index climbed 157.5 points or 1.5%. to fresh record highs.