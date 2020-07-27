Broker News

July 27, 2020

STO – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

June quarter production and sales were in line with expectations. The company continues to progress Dorado, Barossa and the Moomba carbon capture/storage project. Infill drilling is also being considered to extend the Bayu-Undan field life.

Macquarie believes each of these growth options will be critical to re-evaluating any upside potential in the stock relative to the sector.

Neutral maintained. Target is increased by 5% to $5.80.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $5.80.Current Price is $5.58. Difference: $0.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STO meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

REA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CDD – Morgans rates the stock as Add

IAG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

NAN – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold

QBE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform