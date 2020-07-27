Broker News

July 27, 2020

REA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse had expected a recovery in Sydney and Melbourne property markets would support volumes but suspects REA Group could lag Domain Holdings ((DHG)) because of its broader national exposure.

The broker is of the view that the recent strength in listings will allow the company to reinstate its price increase at the start of 2021. On this basis 3.5% yield growth is expected in FY21.

Credit Suisse retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $110.30 from $94.50.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $110.30.Current Price is $107.32. Difference: $2.98 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If REA meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CDD – Morgans rates the stock as Add

STO – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

IAG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

NAN – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold

QBE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform