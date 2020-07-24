Markets

July 24, 2020

Next Week At A Glance

By Greg Peel | More Articles by Greg Peel

Last night’s US new weekly jobless claims number suggests the tide may now be turning on the US economic recovery. With re-lockdowns commencing in July, next week’s durable goods orders and personal income & spending data for June may thus be misleading.

More immediately relevant will be July consumer confidence numbers. The Fed holds a policy meeting on Wednesday.

The eurozone reports a first estimate of June quarter GDP on Thursday.

On Friday China will release July manufacturing and services PMIs.

Australia will see June quarter inflation numbers which might be interesting, but unlikely to be market-moving in the scheme of things. It would be nice if they could send the Aussie lower nonetheless.

More relevant for Australia next week is the beginning of the “August” reporting season. The first trickle of reporters next week includes GUD Holdings ((GUD)), Credit Corp ((CCP)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Cimic ((CIM)), Genworth Mortgage Insurance ((GMA)) and UR Westfield ((URW)).

This will coincide with the last burst of resource sector production reports ahead of month-end.  Reporters include Iluka Resources ((ILU)), IGO ((IGO)), Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), OceanaGold ((OGC)), Sandfire Resources ((SFR)) and Infigen Energy ((IFN)).

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) holds its AGM on Thursday.

Greg Peel

About Greg Peel

Greg Peel joined Macquarie Bank in 1986 and acquired trading experience in equities, currency, fixed income and commodities derivatives, ultimately being appointed director of equity derivatives trading. He later published In With The Smart Money (a plain English guide to the mysterious world of financial markets and derivatives) and acted as a consultant to boutique investment funds. In 2004 Greg joined FNArena as a contributing writer. He is now a director and principal of the company. Greg compliments the journalistic background of the FNArena team with lengthy experience as a financial markets proprietary trader.

View more articles by Greg Peel →

More Related Articles

Cracks Appearing – Diversify With Silver

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Were Weaker On Thursday

Overnight: Macrosoft

Gold Grabs The Spotlight As Stocks Fade

South Korea Drops Into Recession As Exports Plunge To 1963 Levels

Budget Blowout Breaks New Ground With Worse To Come