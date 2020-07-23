Retail Sales Balance 2.4% Higher In June

The volatility in retail sales data slowed dramatically in June, according to the mid-month update from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The ABS survey showed a 2.4% rise in June retail sales thanks to the re-opening of the cafe and outdoor eating and drinking sectors plus worried shoppers back stockpiling essentials, especially in Victoria.

The overall rise in June came after the huge 16.9% jump in May, which was after the record 17.7% fall in April.

Turnover was up 8.2% from June 2019 (non-seasonally adjusted).

The preliminary data showed sales through cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services jumped by more than 20% for the second consecutive month.

“While some restrictions on trade remained in June, many businesses in these industries saw a full month of trade, having been closed for the first week of May 2020,“ the ABS said in a commentary.

Despite the strong result, sales through the sector are still down by 17% on the same time last year.

Sales of clothing, footwear, and personal accessories rose by 19% in June but they are still down by 6% on June 2019.

Food retailing saw a small rise of 0.9%, with a rise in supermarkets and grocery stores offset by a fall in liquor retailing.

“Levels in supermarkets and grocery stores remained elevated, with evidence of stockpiling occurring at the very end of June, particularly in Victoria,” The ABS pointed out.

Household goods retailing fell in June “however this industry continued to trade significantly above the levels of June 2019,” the ABS said yesterday.

Department stores fell 12% following a large rise in May which is bad news for the likes of Myer, Target, Kmart, BigW, and David Jones.