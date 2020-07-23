Resolute Mining Upgrades Ravenswood Gold Resource

Gold miner Resolute Mining jumped more than 12% yesterday in the wake of a rise in the gold price, news that it is on track to meet production guidance, and a jump in reserves at a key mine in Queensland.

The company said in its June quarter report that it was on track to meet full-year production guidance of 430,000 ounces by the end of December (it has a calendar financial year).

June quarter gold production came in at 107,200 ounces, down 3% from the March quarter. All-in sustaining costs were also better than expected at $US1033 an ounce, even though they were higher than the $US1007 reported in the March quarter.

The shares rose 12.9% to $1.40.

But the big news was the major upgrade to the mineral resources and ore reserves for its Ravenswood gold mine in Queensland.

According to the June quarter report, Ravenswood ore reserves were lifted by 1 million ounces or 58% from 1.7 million ounces to 2.7 million ounces. That’s a rise in gross terms of more than $2.5 billion at the current gold price of more than $US1,800 an ounce.

In addition to this, the mineral resources at Ravenswood were lifted by 24% from 4.8 million ounces to 5.9 million ounces.

The upgrades to its available gold inventory at Ravenswood are net of depletion at June 30 2019.

Resolute CEO John Welborn said in yesterday’s statement:

“One million additional ounces of gold in Ore Reserves at Ravenswood is an excellent outcome from our recent drilling programs and study work. Available gold resources at Ravenswood now exceed five million ounces demonstrating its status as an outstanding Australian gold mine.”

Mr. Welborn revealed that the company hopes to increase its production at Ravenswood materially over the coming years.

Adding: “With almost three million ounces of gold in Ore Reserves we are now directing our ongoing study work to focus on an optimised REP that can produce ~200,000 ounces annually over 15-year mine life.

“The expanded gold inventory demonstrates that Ravenswood presents a unique opportunity for transformation into a large scale, low-cost operation with an exceptionally long mine life that will deliver considerable economic benefits to the Ravenswood community, the Queensland Government and Resolute shareholders.”