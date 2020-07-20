AFIC Discuss Their Investment Process

Australian Foundation Investment Co (ASX: AFI) product video with Mark Freeman from Australian Foundation Investment Co.

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio primarily of ASX-listed Australian equities and aims to provide shareholders with attractive investment returns through access to a growing stream of fully franked dividends and enhancement of capital invested over the medium to long term.

Mark Freeman became Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director in January 2018 having been Chief Investment Officer since joining the Company in February 2007. Prior to this he was a Partner with Goldman Sachs JB Were where he spent 12 years advising the Investment Companies on their investment and dealing activities. He has a deep knowledge and experience of investments markets and the Company’s approaches, policies and processes. He is also Managing Director of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited, AMCIL Limited and Mirrabooka Investments Limited.