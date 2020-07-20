LICs / Shares / Video

July 20, 2020

AFIC Discuss Their Investment Process

By Tim McGowen | More Articles by Tim McGowen

 

Australian Foundation Investment Co (ASX: AFI) product video with Mark Freeman from Australian Foundation Investment Co.

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio primarily of ASX-listed Australian equities and aims to provide shareholders with attractive investment returns through access to a growing stream of fully franked dividends and enhancement of capital invested over the medium to long term.

Mark Freeman became Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director in January 2018 having been Chief Investment Officer since joining the Company in February 2007. Prior to this he was a Partner with Goldman Sachs JB Were where he spent 12 years advising the Investment Companies on their investment and dealing activities. He has a deep knowledge and experience of investments markets and the Company’s approaches, policies and processes. He is also Managing Director of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited, AMCIL Limited and Mirrabooka Investments Limited.

Tim McGowen

About Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen is the co-founder of informedinvestor.com.au. He was previously the founder of Fortitude Capital the Hedge fund of the Year in 2008 & 2009. More recently he was a global Portfolio Manager for PM Capital.

View more articles by Tim McGowen →

More Related Articles

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WAM Capital Outperforms, Maintains Dividend

Mirrabooka Holds Dividend Despite Weaker Result

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Rare Discount Capture Opportunity

The Way Forward For The LIC & LIT Industry

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Clime Capital Cuts June Quarter Dividend

Bell Potter LIC Weekly: Lanyon Targets “Fundamentally Flawed” LIC