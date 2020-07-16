Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Sell from Neutral

The trading update was strong, with total transaction volumes increasing by 62%. Second half revenue grew 88%.

However, net bad debts increased to 2.24% at the end of the June quarter.

UBS now believes the risk/reward is unfavourable following the recent rally in the share price and downgrades to Sell from Neutral.

Target is raised to $5.70 from $5.60. The broker notes several short-term risks including uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic, growth in credit risk and the integration risk for Quadpay.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $5.70.Current Price is $6.57. Difference: ($0.87) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the UBS target it will return approximately -15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).