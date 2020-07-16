What Have Been The Best “Hidden Gems” Webinar Performers?

Over the past three months, ShareCafe has provided investors with the opportunity to connect and engage directly with many listed ASX companies. Our webinar series has provided insight into companies and industries with direct access to company CEOs. So as follow up, we thought we would look back at our webinar companies to determine the best-performing stocks post our webinars:

1) Digital Wine Ventures (ASX: DW8) Share Café webinar 8th June, +333.33%. This was largely driven by their development and roll-out of their cloud-based tech platform, WINEDEPOT, which provides a digital platform for wineries to connect with consumers and everything in-between directly.

2) Krakatoa (ASX: KTA) Share Cafe webinar 30/4/20, +172%. The share price has been largely driven by consistent positive news from mineral testing throughout their operational sites across Australia.

3) Marley Spoon (ASX: MMM) Share Cafe webinar 3rd of June, +100%. This growth has been attributed to the shift in consumer behaviour during COVID 19 and their push towards being cash flow breakeven following enormous quarter on quarter growth.

4) Centaurus Metals (ASX: CTM) Share Cafe webinar on June 5th 2020, +92%. This growth was derived from Centaurus’ estimate for their Jaguar nickel sulphide project within northern Brazil. These estimates provided an indicative estimate of 517,500 tonnes of contained nickel consisting largely of close-surface deposits.

5) Cassini Resources (ASX: CZI) Share Café’s webinar 20th May 2020, +80%. The catalyst was the announcement by OZ Minerals (ASX: OZL) of a bid for Cassini Resources under a scheme arrangement that includes their West Musgrave Project. In addition, Cassini has entered into an inter-conditional demerger of their Yarawindah Brook and Mount Squires assets into their new company, Caspin Resources, which is due to be listed on the ASX.

6) Antisense Therapeutics (ASX: ANP) Share Café’s webinar 26th June 2020, +57%. The share price rise was largely driven by their announcement of outstanding results for their phase 2 clinical trials of their immunomodulatory therapy, ATL1102.

7) Memphasys Ltd (ASX: MEM) June 26th Share Café webinar,+52%. The company recently announced its regulatory approval to sell its sperm separation device (Felix) into the Canadian market.

8) RareX Ltd (ASX: REE) Share Café’s webinar on May 26th, +50%. This growth can be attributed to their announcement on 18th June regarding their capital raising. This capital raising highlighted rising confidence from existing institutional and professional investors. This additional capital will assist RareX beef up their balance sheet and assist with working capital for their upcoming drilling program in the Cummins Range Rare Earths Project in the Kimberly.

9) Share Café webinar 26th June, Splitit Payment’s (ASX: SPT) + 19%. On the 8th of July, SPT announced a 460% increase in gross revenue for the latest quarter YOY. This announcement followed their agreement with MasterCard.

10) Share Café’s webinar June 5th, Galileo Mining’s (ASX: GAL), +18.18%. This share price growth can be largely attributed to their announcement regarding positive feedback from their prospecting at the Lantern South prospect in the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.