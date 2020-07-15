Bell Potter LIC Weekly: WAM Capital Outperforms, Maintains Dividend

WAM Leaders increases final dividend 15% YoY

WAM Leaders Limited (WLE) has announced a YoY increase of 15% to the fully franked FY20 dividend, to 6.5cps, providing a net and gross yield of 5.7% and 8.1%, respectively, on the last close. The investment portfolio (before fees, expenses and taxes) outperformed the benchmark by 10.4% over the last financial year. (Continued in report)

WAM Capital outperforms, maintains dividend

WAM Capital Limited’s (WAM) investment portfolio (before expenses, fees and taxes) has delivered an outperformance over the benchmark of 4.4% in FY20. WAM held a 15.5cps full year fully franked dividend, providing investors with a net and gross yield of 8.1% and 11.5%, respectively, based on the last close.

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with LICs that have a high percentage of investments concentrated in its Top 20, regular disclosure of its Top 20, lower turnover of investments, regular disclosure of its cash position and the absence of a performance fee. We have also included an adjusted indicative NTA^ and adjusted discount^ that removes the LIC distribution from the ex-dividend date until the receipt of the new NTA post the payment date. This report is published each Monday prior to the market open and is available on a daily basis. Intraday indicative NTAs will be available on request through your adviser.

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.