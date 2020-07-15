Broker News

July 15, 2020

AZJ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

As a result of volume weakness in the June quarter Morgans expects FY20 earnings (EBIT) at the lower end of the $880-930m guidance range.

The broker continues to find the forecast dividend yield of 5.9% appealing, as is the relative revenue resilience and the potential for further buybacks.

Add maintained. Target is reduced to $5.27 from $5.46. Aurizon will report its FY20 result on August 10.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $5.27.Current Price is $4.63. Difference: $0.64 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AZJ meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CRN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BRG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Overweight

SDF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

EHE – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

PTM – Citi rates the stock as Sell