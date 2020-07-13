Broker News

July 13, 2020

PTM – Citi rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi observes further progress with moderating fund outflows and the first performance fees in two years, although the flagship strategy performance remains sub-optimal.

A resumption of material flows is considered some time away and, hence, the broker retains a Sell rating. Estimates are lifted 5-8% to mark to market amid modestly higher performance fee expectations.

The broker is encouraged that around 70% of annual distribution to unit holders is being reinvested back into Platinum Asset Management. Target is raised to $3.00 from $2.60.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $3.00.Current Price is $3.70. Difference: ($0.70) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PTM meets the Citi target it will return approximately -23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

