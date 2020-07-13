Broker News

July 13, 2020

GUD – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

As the broader Australian automotive aftermarket has recovered strongly after the easing of lockdown measures, Macquarie revises forecasts higher, although acknowledges a reinstatement of lockdown in Victoria emphasises the risks.

The broker believes the automotive business is well-placed to perform strongly in the medium term, given its highly defensive characteristics.

The stock has rallied from its lows in March and appears fairly valued so the broker retains an Neutral rating, raising the target 21% to $11.50.

Sector: Consumer Durables & Apparel.

Target price is $11.50.Current Price is $11.77. Difference: ($0.27) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GUD meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PTM – Citi rates the stock as Sell

NEC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RIO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

CSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

IGO – UBS rates the stock as Buy