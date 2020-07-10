Next Week At A Glance

In contrast to this week, the economic calendar is rather jam-packed next week.

Highlights include, in the US, inflation, industrial production, retail sales, housing sentiment and starts, consumer sentiment, The Empire State and Philly Fed indices, and the Fed Beige Book.

China will report numbers for June trade, retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and…drum roll…June quarter GDP.

Gosh they’re fast.

Both the Bank of Japan and ECB will hold policy meetings.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business confidence and Westpac consumer confidence surveys, and the June jobs numbers.

Next week brings the start to two major corporate calendar events – quarterly production and sales reports for the resource sectors, and a hint of the earnings season about to be upon us.

Cimic ((CIM)) reports next week, albeit this result is a bit of an outlier calendar-wise. The last week of July is when results begin to trickle in in earnest ahead of the August explosion.

Production reports are due from Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), South32 ((S32)) Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) and Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

Alcoa reports earnings in the US, impacting on Alumina Ltd’s ((AWC)) joint venture earnings.

AusNet Services ((AST)) holds its AGM.