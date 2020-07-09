Super Retail Raising Struggles While Investors Stampede Kogan

Mixed reactions continue from retail shareholders in companies doing capital raisings – some like it “hot” so to speak such as the National Australia Bank, others are indifferent, for example Southern Cross Austereo.

Yesterday we saw two conflicting outcomes from retail issues – Super Retail Group attracted support from around two-thirds of its retail shareholders while online retailer, Kogan.com had to increase the size of its issue after being knocked down in the rush.

Super Retail Group said 69% of eligible shareholders had participated in its $44 million retail entitlement offer with around 4.1 million new shares were issued at $7.19 each.

The remaining 31% was allocated to sub-underwriters. Alongside its institutional offer, Super Retail successfully raised $203 million from shareholders.

Super Retail shares fell nearly 5% yesterday to $7.90 meaning retail shareholders are in the money by around 70 cents a share.

Chief executive Anthony Heraghty said he was pleased with the level of support the company had received from retail shareholders.

But a very different outcome for Kogan which was forced to lift its retail issue by $5 million to $20 million.

The company was knocked down by a total of $115 million in offers for the original $15 million issue at $11.45 each.

The issue price was a 7.5% discount to Kogan’s $12.38 share price in early June, however, the shares have jumped to $16.46 yesterday, giving all participants an immediately in-the-money gain of $5 a share.

Due to the level of demand, Kogan scaled back the offering, limiting shareholders to an allotment of just 13% of their shareholding.

This means eligible shareholders will now receive just one share for every eight they own.