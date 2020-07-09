Broker News

July 9, 2020

ORG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse had been of the view that Origin Energy did not offer compelling value relative to oil & gas peers, based on implied prices and a negative outlook for energy markets.

With a recovery in oil prices, equities and the share price this has now now proved true in an absolute sense.

Origin Energy remains the broker’s preference as it has less exposure to falling wholesale prices compared with AGL Energy ((AGL)).

Neutral rating retained. Target rises to $6.20 from $5.30. The FY20 result is scheduled for August 20.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $6.20.Current Price is $5.76. Difference: $0.44 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ORG meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IGO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GWA – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

AZJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

MYX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MYX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral