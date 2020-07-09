Broker News

July 9, 2020

IGO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Nova nickel production in the June quarter was -8% below UBS estimates. Copper and cobalt were better-than-expected.

Tropicana gold production was -5% below estimates. UBS prefers IGO for nickel exposure and expects there will be evidence of some benefits from new offtake contracts at Nova in the full report on July 29.

UBS retains a Buy rating and $6.20 target.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $6.20.Current Price is $5.07. Difference: $1.13 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IGO meets the UBS target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

