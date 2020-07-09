Broker News

July 9, 2020

GWA – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

Macquarie revises forecasts to reflect current housing activity and low visibility into FY21.

The business is considered well-placed to grow ahead of the market in the medium term but the speed and magnitude of recovery remains uncertain.

The broker expects some weakness in FY21 in commercial before a modest improvement in FY22. A further fall of -10% in residential completions is expected over FY21.

Neutral rating retained. Target is reduced to $2.90 from $3.90.

Sector: Capital Goods.

Target price is $2.90.Current Price is $2.65. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GWA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

