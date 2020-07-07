Broker News

July 7, 2020

CCP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After analysing comparative US purchase debt ledger data, the broker notes PDL pricing in Australia appears to be adjusting materially when US pricing has been slower to respond, and Wallet Wizard book contraction should be an earnings headwind.

However the broker sees the opportunity for Credit Corp to acquire debt at attractive prices domestically, given competition is constrained due to issues over access to capital, which would be attractive for future earnings. Outperform and $19.30 target retained.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $19.30.Current Price is $17.20. Difference: $2.10 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CCP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MYX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

HPI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SGM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

KMD – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

NXT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Reinstate Coverage with Neutral