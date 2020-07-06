Broker News

July 6, 2020

SGM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse reviews the earnings drivers and revises down earnings forecasts for the second half of FY20.

A more conservative outlook is also adopted for FY21/22.

The broker’s forecasts are based on weakness ins scrap prices and soft US peer results.

The pricing and volume backdrop needs to turn around to signal a buying opportunity.

Hence, Credit Suisse downgrades to Neutral from Outperform. Target is reduced to $7.95 from $9.10.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $7.95.Current Price is $7.61. Difference: $0.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SGM meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

KMD – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

NXT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Reinstate Coverage with Neutral

ANN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

KAR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform