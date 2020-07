Mark Zeptner MD of Ramelius Resources presents at the ShareCafe Mid-Cap Gold Miners Leading The Way Webinar on July 3, 2020. Ramelius currently operates the Mt Magnet, Vivien, Edna May and Marda gold mines and associated processing plants around Western Australia. The Company has enjoyed significant success in recent years with increased gold production and the addition of new assets including the Marda and Tampia Hill gold projects, both also in WA.