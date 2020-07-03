Broker News

July 3, 2020

NXT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Reinstate Coverage with Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with a Neutral rating and $11.35 target.

The broker envisages NextDC will be a beneficiary of higher demand resulting from work-from-home arrangements.

Moreover, it is operating in an industry which is already exposed to structural growth.

The market is highly competitive but recent contract wins should underpin the near-term development pipeline.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $11.35.Current Price is $10.76. Difference: $0.59 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NXT meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

KAR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

LLC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

IAG – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

FBU – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral