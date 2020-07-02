Broker News

July 2, 2020

ALQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The broker notes lead indicators for ALS’ geochem business are improving, with Canadian resource raisings up 66% in the first half of 2020 and Australian raisings also lifting off low levels. Typically there is a 2-3 month lag for resource raisings to flow into additional exploration activity.

The broker is also now more positive on the USD gold price outlook. ALS is lagging peers on a valuation basis. Outperform and $7.78 target retained.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $7.78.Current Price is $6.67. Difference: $1.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALQ meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

LLC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

IAG – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

FBU – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

NUF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

IEL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GOZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform