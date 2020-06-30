Broker News

June 30, 2020

STA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Strandline Resources is approaching a final decision on its long-life Coburn mineral sands project in WA, which th broker describes as world-class. The stock offers a compelling capital growth prospect for investors willing to tak on project risk, the broker suggests.

On a de-risked basis the broker values the stock at 59c, but for now has ticked its target down to 35.9c from 38.4c, retaining a Speculative Buy rating.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $0.36.Current Price is $0.27. Difference: $0.09 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STA meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

GOZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

TWE – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

ORE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform