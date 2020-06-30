RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

Broker News

UBS has quantified the volume of non-urgent elective surgery that was likely deferred across Australia during the peak of the pandemic-related restrictions.

Analysis indicates that to clear the backlog the company would need to run at 118% capacity utilisation until the end of 2020.

However, there are obvious limitations such as access to nurses, adequate PPE and future outbreaks of coronavirus.

UBS does not expect a utilisation rate above 100% of previous levels will be achieved in the first half of FY21.

Still, the outlook for private hospital operator volumes is favourable. Neutral rating retained. Target is $71.20.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $71.20.Current Price is $65.66. Difference: $5.54 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RHC meets the UBS target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

