Broker News

June 30, 2020

GOZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Management has indicated that earnings to date have not been materially affected by the pandemic. The total amount of rent waved over the three months period is less than $1m.

Having previously allowed for a -5% decline in rents Credit Suisse now assumes a -3% decline.

Despite a challenging economic climate the broker considers there is some defensiveness in the earnings.

The portfolio is weighted 31% to the industrial sector, with the balance being metropolitan office.

Outperform rating retained. Target is raised to $3.34 from $3.15.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $3.34.Current Price is $3.36. Difference: ($0.02) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GOZ meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

STA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

TWE – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

ORE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform