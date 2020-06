The news out of Qantas ((QAN)) yesterday only serves to reinforce the broker’s Sell rating on Sydney Airport.

No changes to forecasts. Target unchanged at $5.87.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $5.87.Current Price is $5.46. Difference: $0.41 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SYD meets the Citi target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).