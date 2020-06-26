Next Week At A Glance

Next week is a busy one, in many ways. Firstly, it is of course EOFY on Tuesday.

Given the local market has been highly volatile yet has largely gone nowhere in June, the usual end of quarter battle between the window-dressers and profit-takers is hard to predict, and we might throw in last minute end of year tax-selling to boot.

To further complicate matters, Monday is Super Dividend day, in which just about every REIT, property developer, infra-fund and similar goes ex in unison. This will ensure a notable but misleading handicap to the market open on Monday.

Wednesday is the first of the month, hence its global manufacturing PMI day, albeit China reports both PMIs on Tuesday and everyone else follows with services PMIs on Friday.

Except the US, which celebrates the Fourth of July with a holiday on the third.

This means the June jobs numbers will be brought forward to Thursday, preceded by the private sector numbers on Wednesday. The US will also see homes sales and prices data, consumer confidence, construction spending, factory orders and trade numbers across the shortened week.

The minutes of the last Fed meeting are out on Wednesday.

Australia will see private sector credit, house prices and trade numbers.

Fisher & Paykal Healthcare ((FPH)) reports earnings on Monday and Collins Foods ((CKF)) on Tuesday.