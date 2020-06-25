CRN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

The company has updated 2020 production guidance to 16.5-17mt. Sales volumes will be higher, given the draw on inventory in the US.

Credit Suisse notes there is little optimism about the short-term outlook for either thermal or metallurgical coal prices.

Soft manufacturing demand continues to plague the industry.

Still, Coronado Global is well-positioned for when prices recover, at least on the metallurgical side.

Outperform maintained. Target is reduced to $2.30 from $2.60.

Sector: Materials.

