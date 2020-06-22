Markets / Video

June 22, 2020

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Were Mixed On Friday

Earlier in the session the Dow Jones index gained 371 points on Bloomberg reports that China plans to increase purchases of American farm goods following talks in Hawaii this week.

But increasing concerns about record COVID-19 cases in Florida and Arizona pushed shares lower with Apple (- 0.6%) re-closing 11 US stores. Volatility was heightened as equity options and futures on indexes expired. The Dow Jones index closed lower by 208 points or 0.8%. The S&P500 index fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq index was up by just 3 points. For the week, the Dow Jones gained 1%, the S&P 500 rose by 1.8% and the Nasdaq was up 3.7%.

